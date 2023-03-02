Neighbors of Isabel Celis reflect on changes in their community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Isabel Celis was taken from her east side house in 2012, the sadness and fear was not only felt in the family, but in the neighborhood.

It's a quiet area of town with a mix of older couples and young families, with St. Joseph's Catholic School and Church just a few feet away from the Celis family's former home.

While the Celis family has since moved out of the home, neighbors detailed how curious visitors will occasionally take a drive down the block to see where Celis was taken.

After speaking with neighbors all day, many didn't want to do an interview on camera. But they spoke about the turnover in the neighborhood as many people — including the Celis family — have come and gone.

But those who have stayed said they mostly keep to themselves and talk with very few neighbors.

The neighbors hope the Celis family continues to heal and that a tragedy like this doesn't happen in their neighborhood again.