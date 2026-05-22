Need help paying your electric bill? There are assistance options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Arizona temperatures climb into the triple digits, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is urging customers who may struggle to pay higher summer electric bills to contact their electric utility now to learn about assistance programs and payment options.

In a press release, the ACC warned that heavier air‑conditioning use typically produces “significant month‑to‑month increases” in electricity bills beginning in June and lasting for several months. The Commission stressed that utilities often can connect customers quickly to resources — including budget billing, customer assistance programs and payment arrangements — that can help prevent a bill from becoming unmanageable.

“As we head into summer, I encourage ratepayers to explore ways to manage their energy use and to contact their electric utility if they need financial assistance,” said ACC Chairman Nick Myers. “The Commission’s responsibility is to ensure rates are just and reasonable, while ratepayers have the ability to control their monthly bills through their energy usage.”

“It’s important that our regulated utility customers prepare now for the heat of Arizona’s summer months by reaching out to their utility to learn about energy‑saving tips and programs that can help during financial hardships,” Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson added.

ACC highlights key details and recommends these resources:

Arizona Public Service (APS) - Offers the Energy Support Program (ESP), Crisis Bill Assistance (CBA), and other resources to help during financial hardships. Call 602‑371‑7171.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) - TEP customers can apply for Power AZ directly or check other discount programs. Call 520-623-7711.

UniSource Energy Services (UES) - UES customers can apply for Power AZ assistance. Call 877-837-4698.

Wildfire (Community Action Agency) - Programs administered through counties, cities, councils of government, Customers can also call (602) 604-0640.

Disconnection moratorium: The ACC has approved a moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment from June 1 through Oct. 15, giving customers time to arrange payment plans.

Practical tips to lower summer energy use

The ACC suggested simple measures consumers can take now to reduce electricity use and costs:

