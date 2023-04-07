Nearly half a century later, 10-year-old's disappearance remains a mystery

ORACLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’ve ever heard of the campfire legend ‘the butterfly boy’ at Peppersauce Canyon in Oracle, that story is based on a real person.

April 7 marks 44 years since a Tucson family last saw their 10-year-old boy who went missing.

Randy Parscale was spending the day with his grandfather and other relatives running along a trail when he disappeared.

“He would laugh, it was a very deep laugh,” said Peggy Foley, Randy’s mom, to KGUN9 on the 35th anniversary.

No matter how many years pass…

“He loved to laugh,” said Foley.

Randy’s mom, Peggy Foley, continues to describe her son in the same way.

“He had a sense of humor,” said Pamela Mettler, Randy’s sister.

What was supposed to be a day celebrating good grades with Randy’s extended family on April 7, 1979, turned into the last day family would hear that infectious laugh.

“When the grandfather called them to come back because it was time to get ready to leave, two of them came back and Randy didn't,” said Foley.

Foley and her daughter remember the hundreds of people who searched for their beloved son and brother.

“Everyone came from that with a lot of regret and pain and sorrow and hurt, but a search ensued immediately,” said Mettler.

Law enforcement found tire marks on a dirt road and K-9 dogs found Randy’s scent leading them to believe it was a kidnapping.

But, nearly half a century later, his disappearance remains a mystery.

“Those possibilities are very heartbreaking on what could have happened,” said Foley.

Now living in Texas, Randy’s mother and sister said time doesn’t heal but purpose does.

“We all take a lot for granted in our lives and life itself, we take for granted. When you lose someone and it touches you so deeply, you really started realizing how precious life is,” said Foley.

Finding the light in such a dark memory…

“It's hard to tell how many lives have been saved because of our loss. You know, we had one loss, it may have saved a numerous amount of children because parents are that much more aware,” said Foley.

That’s the purpose that lives on with Randy’s family.

Through the years, detectives have investigated multiple tips that have led nowhere.

The case remains wide open for leads and if you have any information on Randy’s disappearance, call 88-CRIME.