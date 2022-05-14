Nearly 8,000 new graduates in University of Arizona 2022 class

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) —

The graduates were happy, and their family and friends were in the stands waving with pride and joy. Nearly 8,000 people graduated from the University of Arizona in the class of 2022. Graduates Junelle Nimenya and Maite Villa are proud of their accomplishments.

“I don’t have words for it I've been waiting for a long time and my dream came true today,” Nimenya said.

“I’m very proud of myself I couldn’t have done it without my family,” Villa said.

More than 4,600 signed up to attend the Friday night commencement ceremony, causing traffic jams near Arizona Stadium.

Zul Santiago and Valeria Castro are both first generation graduates in their families and they’re looking forward to what the future has to offer.

"This is a huge accomplishment and I'm happy to make my parents proud,” Castro said.

"This is a really big accomplishment for me and my family and I'm really happy to make it this far,” Santiago said.

As the cheers and smiles continue to light up Arizona Stadium so will the bright outlook for the new graduates as they make their way into the workforce. Santiago has some advice for anyone looking to get their degree.

"Follow your dreams, use your resources there are so many ways to get help. That's how I was able to do it so look for those opportunities,” Santiago said.

