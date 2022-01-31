Watch
Nearly 40 percent of Tucson workers at high risk of automation, study finds

Data from Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oxford University
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jan 31, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 40 percent of Tucson metro area workers are at high risk of becoming automated, according to information gathered by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Oxford University.

Commodity.com compiled bureau statistics with data from a University of Oxford study, revealing the correlation between risk of automation and annual median wages.

A summary of the data for the Tucson metro area is as follows:

  • Share of workers at high risk of automation: 39.7%
  • Total workers at high risk of automation: 99,530
  • Share of workers at medium risk of automation: 23.7%
  • Share of workers at low risk of automation: 36.6%

These finding rank Tucson as the 16th lowest percentage of workers who are at high risk of automation across American metropolitan areas.

The same data shows Tucson is not far off from the national, overall averages:

  • Share of workers at high risk of automation: 41.9%
  • Total workers at high risk of automation: 40,440,800
  • Share of workers at medium risk of automation: 21.2%
  • Share of workers at low risk of automation: 37.0%

Per the study, lower-skilled jobs, especially those that involve repetition, are more likely to be replaced by machines.

