Nearly 3K pounds of trash cleared from Rillito River during cleanup event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 3,000 pounds of trash was picked up from the Rillito River during a cleanup event last month.

On April 24, TANK’S Green Stuff and the Tucson Village Farm hosted the ‘Earthday Everyday’ cleanup event, where community members gathered, collecting 2,580 pounds of trash from the Rillito River.

“Tucson really came together and made such a difference, and we had fun doing it. As the first of many TANK’S GREEN&CLEAN events, we are overly excited to continue this initiative to keep Tucson green and clean,” said Staci Woodward, Director of Community Relations at TANK’S Green Stuff.

The event is part of the ongoing TANK’S Green and Clean community initiative, which brought in approximately $3,500 to the Tucson Village Farm and $500 in food sales. Those proceeds will go to TANK'S Green & Clean scholarship fund for youth camps at the farm.

The next community initiative event is scheduled for late summer.

For more information about TANK'S, click here.