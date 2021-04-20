Tucson business to host earth day event in cleaning the Rillito River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local and family-owned business, TANK’S Green Stuff will launch an initiative called 'TANK'S Green & Clean' for Earth Day.

On April 24, TANK’S will partner with Tucson Village Farm to host the ‘Earthday Everyday’ event that will take place at 4210 N. Campbell Avenue, according to news release from TANK'S. For safety precaution due to COVID-19, groups are required to register starting at 9 a.m. and to arrive at the farm at that time. The event is free, and masks are required.

During the event, community members can help pickup trash along the Rillito River, learn about gardening and sustainability, create art and much more. The event will also feature 24 interactive and educational booths, all hosted by local organizations.

“TANK’S has a passionate, hard-working team, and we want to create fun, safe ways to get outside, work together as a community, and reclaim and revitalize our open spaces,” said Staci Woodward, Director of Community Relations at TANK’S Green Stuff.

Participates will able to purchase snacks the new Angel Charity for Children Culinary Education Center, the proceeds will go to TANK'S Green & Clean scholarship fund for youth camps at the farm. TANK’S will also donate $2,500 to the scholarship fund.

“Our goal is to get people together outdoors to green and clean our community,” said Woodward.

For more information about the event and to register, click here.