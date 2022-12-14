Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly 350 migrants busted in one day

Confirmed through chief patrol agent
U.S. Border Patrol s.jpg
U.S. Border Patrol
U.S. Border Patrol s.jpg
Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 14:22:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Ajo station have had their hands full dealing with an influx of undocumented immigrants.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin reveals agents first found 235 migrants during the morning.

Then, they came upon another 111 later on.

Chief Modlin says four groups totaled 346 migrants from 12 different countries.

He confirms they were all taken into custody.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.