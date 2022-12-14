Nearly 350 migrants busted in one day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Ajo station have had their hands full dealing with an influx of undocumented immigrants.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin reveals agents first found 235 migrants during the morning.

Then, they came upon another 111 later on.

Chief Modlin says four groups totaled 346 migrants from 12 different countries.

He confirms they were all taken into custody.

