Nearly 3 dozen arrested during ICE raids at Phoenix-area Zipps Sports Grill locations

PHOENIX — Nearly three dozen people were arrested during Monday's federal raids at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security announced 35 people suspected of being in the country illegally were arrested.

The department has not provided details on those individuals.

On Monday, federal agents with Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Border Patrol were spotted at most restaurant locations to serve 15 criminal federal search warrants.

According to a statement from HSI, the investigation was an ongoing operation focused on several federal law violations, including the employment of undocumented immigrants, identity theft, and document fraud.

Homeland Security has not provided further details about the investigation or its findings.

Zipps provided the following statement in response to HSI's Wednesday update:

We have seen the statement attributed to ICE. At this time, Zipps has not been provided with any charging documents or detailed information beyond what has been publicly released by federal authorities.We are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Because the matter is ongoing, we are not in a position to comment further.

ABC15 crews were there as people were taken away in zip ties. The events were followed by protests throughout the Valley.

TEAM COVERAGE: Homeland Security issues warrants at Valley Zipps Sports Grills

Following the raids, Valley organizers and leaders called for an "end to ICE raids" and accountability. See more in the video player below:

Protests gathered after warrants served across Valley Zipps locations

Governor Katie Hobbs responded to the events on social media, writing, "We are in contact with federal officials and still gathering information on the purpose and scope of the raid. I am incredibly frustrated with the Trump administration’s lack of adequate notification when conducting high-profile enforcement activities. It strains law enforcement's ability to coordinate effectively and protect our communities."

I am aware of federal law enforcement activity at Zipps locations last night. I share the feelings of many Arizonans who are devastated by the horrific killing of protestors in Minnesota, and understand the fear and pain it has created in our communities.



We are in contact with… — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) January 27, 2026

ABC15 is continuing to follow up on all aspects of this investigation and how it impacts the community. Stick with us as we work to provide updates.