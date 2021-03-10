Menu

Navajo Police Department looking for missing 9-year-old girl

Navajo Police Department
Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 10, 2021
NAVAJO, NEW MEXICO — The Navajo Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who did not return home from school on Tuesday in Navajo, New Mexico.

Officials were alerted around 6 p.m. that Franchescia Lynn Nez didn't come home after school. School officials confirmed she was in attendance at school that day.

A ground search was conducted for possible locations where she may have gone. Police say they will continue searching and are asking the public for help.

Nez is about 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, and has mid-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and blue hoodie sweater with blue dots, blue jeans, and red shoes.

If you have any information regarding Nez or know of her whereabouts, please immediately call the Navajo Police Department at 928-871-6112.

