Naughty or Nice? Let Santa tell you himself

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you on Santa's naughty or nice list this year? Find out through the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department's Santa's Calling program.

Meant for children ages 4 - 8, Santa will call, chat and let kids listen to his elves hard at work in the North Pole toy shop.

City of Tucson officials ask the following:



Fill out this form

ENGLISH SPANISH

Have phone availability Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 - 8 PM

If a child can't take Santa's call, don't worry, they will still get a letter from Santa.

The City of Tucson also clarifies if a person has multiple children, completed forms are needed for each one.