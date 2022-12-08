Native Grill and Wings on Speedway shuts down, new location to open in summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Native Grill and Wings on Speedway closed Nov. 30.

The location, at 3100 E. Speedway, is part of a move that will culminate in a new location opening in the summer.

Three Tucson-area locations remain open.

According to the company, staff has been offered positions at the other Tucson-area Native locations.

FAT Brands, Inc., which owns Native, released this statement via email to KGUN 9:

Yes, I can confirm the Native Grill & Wings location on Speedway has closed. The location has closed as the franchisee is looking to build a new store from the ground-up for locals to enjoy in Tucson. We are currently in the site selection process and hope to be back open sometime in 2023. The employees from the Speedway location have been shifted over to work at other Native locations owned by the two local franchisees. We have been in Tucson for over twenty years and are very much committed to the city and expanding the Native Grill & Wings brand in the market. Our other three locations are open and thriving in addition to being involved in their local communities. We look forward to unveiling this new location in the coming year.





----