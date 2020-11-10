Menu

National forests lift fire restrictions with damper weather

Fire consumes a home as out of control wildfires move through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in a widespread wildfire that is burning in Napa and Sonoma counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Wildfires ravage Northern California
Posted at 12:02 PM, Nov 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-10 14:02:19-05

Several national forests in Arizona announced Tuesday they’re lifting fire restrictions.

Forest Service officials said that's because recent wet weather and other conditions are reducing fire danger. The Coconino National Forest had briefly lifted fire restrictions when monsoon arrived in July, but then reinstituted them in mid-August due to dry conditions. Kaibab National Forest officials say fire managers have been evaluating conditions regularly since restrictions were implemented earlier this summer.

Tonto National Forest officials are lifting fire and recreational shooting restrictions effective Wednesday. They cite recent moisture, cooler temperatures and reduced fire activity.

