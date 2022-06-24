In honor of National Food Truck Day, The Pit Tucson is welcoming the community to celebrate the special occasion.

From 6 - 9 Friday night, the truck park at 7889 E. 22nd St. is open, featuring 12 different vendors.

Event planners say Tucsonans may participate in a cornhole competition or a raffle drawing.

Giving & Inspiring From the Heart Together is matching all raffle donations. These funds raised are going directly to the Tucson Family Food Project.

The soulful band Znora also plans on playing at the celebration.