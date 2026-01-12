Nathan's Famous hot dog restaurant opens on North Fourth Avenue

Nathan's Famous, the fast food restaurant known worldwide for its annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, has opened a location on North Fourth Avenue.

According to its Facebook page, this is the only operating Nathan's in the state. It is located in what was once The Blind Tiger and Casbah Tea House at 628 N. Fourth Ave.

Nathan's has a history going back to 1916. According to the Nathan's Famous Tucson website, it began as a nickel hot dog stand on Coney Island, started by Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker.

Its annual hot dog-eating contest, where competitive eaters scarf down as many hot dogs as possible in ten minutes, takes place each year in front of its original Coney Island location. It features well-known competitors, including repeat champion Joey Chestnut and Tucson's own Michelle Lesco.

In addition to its hot dogs, Nathan's sells burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and corn dog nuggets, sodas and shakes.

Its hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.