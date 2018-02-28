Nasdaq opening bell from Cologuard Classic in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson was the sight for Wednesday morning's Nasdaq opening bell.

Cologuard is the new title sponsor for the PGA Tour Champions event in Tucson. Executives from the Cologuard's parent company opened the Nasdaq Stock Market remotely from the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort.

The Cologuard executives were joined by the national advocacy organization Fight Colorectal Cancer, the American Cancer Society, Mayo Clinic and PGA Tour players to recognize March - Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The ceremony will serve as the launch of Fight Colorectal Cancer's 2018 One Million Strong campaign that's highlighting the courage of the over one million survivors of colorectal cancer and their loved ones - encouraging others to get behind a cure and prevent future cases.

The Cologuard Classic runs through Sunday.