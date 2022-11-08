Nanini Library Vote Center re-opens by 1 p.m. following temporary closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nanini Library's vote center was closed temporarily on Election Day due to a printer issue, polling place workers told KGUN 9.

Voters waiting to cast ballots at the Nanini location on 7300 N. Shannon Rd. were redirected to nearby centers until the issue was resolved and the vote center was able to open again by 1 p.m.

Three other vote centers are located within about two miles of the Nanini Library.

If you still haven't cast your ballot in Tuesday's election, polls close at 7 p.m. You can find your nearest vote center at the map below: