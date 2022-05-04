Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center can't handle anymore cats and dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is suspending its intake of cats and dogs because it has reached full capacity.
Public Information Officer with the City of Tucson Adam Curtis told KGUN 9 Wednesday the animal shelter is asking locals to please consider adopting.
"Please be patient while we find homes for the many animals in our care and free up space so we can resume taking in additional animals," Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia expressed. "This is a great time to adopt or foster, so please visit the shelter soon if you’re interested."
Curtis says adopters only have to pay $50, whether it's a cat or dog, confirming this fee includes:
- Sterilization
- Microchip implant
- First set of vaccinations
- Complete physical exam
- License through the City
He also pointed out cat trappings remain suspended until further notice.
This center at 6799 E. Highway 90 is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, please call (520) 458-4151.
