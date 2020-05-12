Menu

Naked man found dead near Willcox after falling through kitchen ceiling then being hit by vehicle

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, an acquaintance of the man reported that he had climbed into the crawl space of a home in the 3600 block of Robbs Road, then crashed through the kitchen ceiling. Photo via Google Maps.
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 12, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A 46-year-old man was found dead near Willcox Tuesday.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, an acquaintance of the man reported that he had climbed into the crawl space of a home in the 3600 block of Robbs Road, then crashed through the kitchen ceiling.

The man, who was naked, ran from the home and into the desert. Deputies found him lying on Kansas Settlement, north of Robbs Road, lying on the ground.

Investigators say the man was hit by a vehicle and had been left in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call 520-432-9502.

