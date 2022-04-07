MVD warns drivers to steer clear of fake websites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is warning drivers to avoid fake MVD websites.
Often labeled "DMV" instead of "MVD," the sites can trick users.
"That’s because many people may do a web search for the 'Arizona DMV' or something similar, and that can lead them to websites that aren’t affiliated with ADOT..." said said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. "People need to be wary of imitation sites that could be a scam.”
The MVD website is azmvdnow.gov.
Authorized third-party businesses that can perform MVD transactions can be found at azdot.gov/mvd.
