MVD adds personal accounts

TUCSON, Ariz. - Motorists looking to handle their registration needs online will find an easier, upgraded system to navigate.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division added personal accounts to the interface to replicate the feel of an online shopping system.

To use the service, visit ServiceArizona.com.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen in a statement. "AZ MVD Now works like having an account with an online retailer. This will revolutionize how people do business with MVD much like people’s shopping habits have been transformed by the internet. This will open the door to maximize the number of MVD transactions done online. Right now that number is a little more than half, but eventually most will be available through AZ MVD Now."

New features include listing all vehicles under one name under the same account, adding a financial account to draw from to pay off expenses, using prepaid vouchers to pay fees, and viewing title documents.