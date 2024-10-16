Music hits different: Walgreens locations in Tucson play classical music to deter loitering

TUCSON, Ariz. — Just because it's two o'clock, doesn't mean Walgreens has to stop the music.

Walgreens locations in Tucson are using classical music outside their stores as a method to deter loitering and panhandling.

The approach is part of a broader effort seen at retail stores nationwide, some of which have also increased security presence in response to loitering issues.

At the Walgreens near Grant and Swan roads, customers had mixed reactions to the 24-hour classical music.

Shaynessa Sandoval, a customer interviewed by KGUN 9, described the tactic as “obnoxious” and ineffective.

She believes that the music does not achieve its intended purpose.

“It’s not a deterrent for homeless people, that’s going to go on regardless,” she said.

A homeless woman, Shay Larsen, shared her perspective, indicating that the music doesn’t bother her.

“I think that it’s annoying… they play it soft at first and then late at night, like 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, I can literally hear it from the Fry’s parking lot,” she said, pointing across Swan Road to the grocery store.

However, Larsen also said one of the tunes reminds her of her home state and its horse grounds, which brings her comfort.

"It don’t bother me," she said. "Because the one that goes (hums the song)... I say “giddy up horsey” because I’m originally not from here. It kind of reminds me of my home state and the horse grounds."

Larsen also raised concerns about the loud music’s impact on elderly individuals.

“If they fall outside and they’re yelling for help, how are they going to get to somebody’s inside help?” she asked, adding that staff inside the store rarely check outside to see if assistance is needed.

Larsen argued that Walgreens could adopt other solutions, like having someone check outside more often or even returning to normal music, similar to what other stores play.

Sandoval also suggested alternative solutions, such as employing security guards.

She believes the company should focus on addressing the community's broader issues with homelessness rather than implementing “condescending” tactics.

Walgreens recently announced the impending closure of over 1,000 stores nationwide, but it remains unclear how this will impact locations in Southern Arizona.

As the company and other establishments explore ways to manage loitering, the effectiveness and appropriateness of such strategies remain under debate.