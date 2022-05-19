MUSD is offering free meals for local children all summer long

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District (MUSD) is offering free meals for Pima County children all summer long.

This opportunity is available through the district's Summer Food Program.

These following locations will offer free and healthy meals:



Butterfield Elementary Cafeteria | 3400 W. Massingale Rd.

June 13 – July 1 Monday-Friday* Breakfast from 7:15 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch from 11am – 12pm (M-Th) 10:30 – 11 a.m. (Fridays)

Estes Elementary Cafeteria | 11280 W. Grier Rd.

June 13 – July 1 Monday-Friday* Breakfast from 7:15 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Picture Rocks Elementary Cafeteria | 5875 N. Sanders Rd.

June 13 – June 30 Monday-Thursday* Breakfast from 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch from 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Roadrunner Elementary Cafeteria | 16651 W. Calle Carmela

June 13 – July 1 and July 18 – July 29 Monday-Friday*

Breakfast from 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch from 11:05 – 11:35 a.m.

Tortolita Middle Cafeteria | 4101 W. Hardy Rd.

June 13 – June 24 Monday-Friday* Breakfast from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Marana Middle Cafeteria | 11285 W. Grier Rd.

June 13 – June 23 Monday - Thursday* Breakfast from 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



A district official clarified enrollment in an MUSD school is not necessary. Any child under 18 years of age in Pima County may benefit from this program.

The district also pointed no meal service is provided on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) or on the Fourth of July.

According to the district, U.S. Department of Agriculture funds keep this summer program going.