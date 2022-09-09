MUSD Early Learning and Resource Center vandalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vandals broke multiple windows and caused other significant damage to the Marana Unified School District Early Learning and Resource Center on Oldfather Road on Monday, Sept. 5, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD says four juvenile suspects, two aged 15 and the other two aged 16, were arrested for the vandalism.

Damage to the property at 7651 N. Oldfather Road included the broken of doors and windows, trash spread around the facility and paint poured over walls, rugs and floors all of which, according to PCSD occurred across multiple areas and separate buildings within the facility.

The four suspects were charged with burglary in the third degree, aggravated criminal damage, and interference with an educational institution.

Prior to becoming MUSD's Early Learning and Resource Center, the facility was home to Thornydale Elementary School.