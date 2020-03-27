Murder suicide investigation in Sahuarita continues

SAHUARITA, Ariz. -- An investigation is currently underway for what appears to be a murder suicide in Sahuarita. At this time, officials say there is no threat to the public.

Marianne Scott says she’s never seen so many cop cars in her neighborhood. She’s lived here for the last 12 years.

“This doesn’t happen in Sahuarita. In our little community, this is not normal. This is not something that ever really happens,” said Scott.

Lieutenant Michael Falquez with the Sahuarita Police Department saying the murder suicide took place inside a home.

Two males were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Their identities have not been released.

“There is no danger to the public. We’re not looking for any suspects,” said Lieutenant Falquez.

He also says this type of crime is very uncommon in this community.

“Our last homicide I believe was in January of 2019. I wanna say January of 2009 is when the last one occurred before that,” Lt. Falquez told KGUN9.

At this time, Scott is shocked. She says she exercises around her neighborhood regularly and never thought she’d run into something like this—so close to home.

“This is a very family, safe, wonderful community to live in. This is really sad for everyone involved. My heart goes out to families and friends,” she added.

This continues to be a fluid situation. More details will be released when the investigation comes to an end.

