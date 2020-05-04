Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

"Murder hornets" have entered the U.S. for the first time

"Asian giant hornets" are an invasive and potentially deadly species.
Posted at 7:46 AM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 10:46:54-04

"Asian giant hornets" are an invasive and potentially deadly species.

They've now been found in the U.S. for the first time.

Researchers have nicknamed the species "murder hornet."

The "murder hornet" has a venomous sting that can kill a human if they are stung several times.

They're also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper's suit.

The hornets are described as more than two inches long.

They've reportedly been attacking beehives in Washington state.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the United States.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.