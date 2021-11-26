Watch
Murder charge in Arizona against California lawyer dismissed

Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 26, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A murder charge filed in Arizona against a California lawyer in the 2010 shooting death of his stepdaughter’s husband has been dismissed.

The dismissal was requested by prosecutors who had previously won a conviction against Robert Fischer in the death of Norman “Lee” Radder and were seeking to retry him after a judge overturned the jury’s guilty verdict. Prosecutors cited the “interest of justice” as the reason for seeking the dismissal.

No specifics were offered in court records on what prompted the dismissal request, which was approved on Oct. 21. It’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek a murder charge again.

