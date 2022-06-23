Muralist's work beautifies Palo Verde neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local artist has completed three murals in the Palo Verde neighborhood and is working on a fourth.
The murals are located at Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.
Angela Pittenger, who works as a spokesperson for Tucson Medical Center, says the community comes to her support by holding garage sales, bake sales and auctions to help fund the murals.
You can check out her work on Instagram at @angelapittenger.
