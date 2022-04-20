Watch
I-19 southbound closed south of Tucson for multiple traffic incidents

Multiple traffic crash near I-19 and Sahuarita Road
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:45:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Green Valley Fire Department and Rural Fire Department responded to multiple traffic incidents on southbound I-19 south of Sahuarita Road that resulted in southbound lanes being shut down.

According to the Department of Public Safety, this was a three vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer and two SUV's.

A medical helicopter is responded to the scene.

One passenger was trapped in a vehicle at first, but law enforcement pulled the person out, taking the passenger to a nearby hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution. There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

The northbound lanes are not affected.

