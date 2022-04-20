I-19 southbound closed south of Tucson for multiple traffic incidents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Green Valley Fire Department and Rural Fire Department responded to multiple traffic incidents on southbound I-19 south of Sahuarita Road that resulted in southbound lanes being shut down.
According to the Department of Public Safety, this was a three vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer and two SUV's.
A medical helicopter is responded to the scene.
One passenger was trapped in a vehicle at first, but law enforcement pulled the person out, taking the passenger to a nearby hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution. There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.
The northbound lanes are not affected.
#GVFire and #RuralMetro working multiple traffic incidents on southbound I19 south of Sahuarita RD. A medical helicopter is enroute. Avoid the area and use caution. #I19 #TrafficAccident pic.twitter.com/JEqp1aMqHy— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) April 20, 2022
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9.