Multiple juveniles arrested after SNG Tactical gun store burglary

TUCSON — Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested multiple juveniles in connection with a burglary at a Tucson-area firearms retailer earlier this month, authorities said.

On Oct. 8, 2026, at approximately 6 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle collision at SNG Tactical, located at 3441 S. Palo Verde Road. Investigators determined the collision was connected to a burglary in which several firearms were stolen from the store.

See our previous coverage of this story, and another recent local gun store burglary, in the video player above.

RELATED: Burglars hit two gun stores in one week, drove car through doors

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Tucson Police Department (TPD) are coordinating on the investigation.

The collaborative effort has resulted in the arrests of multiple juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17, as well as the recovery of several stolen firearms, according to the PCSD.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact 88-CRIME.

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