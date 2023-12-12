Watch Now
Multiple I-10 lanes closed, traffic baked up due to crash

Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash involving a pickup truck and two semis, including a cattle truck, occurred on Interstate 10, resulting in minor injuries.

The incident occurred on I-10. Milepost 249 eastbound lanes are blocked as the semi trucks jackknifed.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Bart Graves tells KGUN 9 there is considerable backup.

Emergency services are on the scene, and heavy-duty tow trucks are en route to clear the wreckage.

Drivers should expect delays. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

