Multiple I-10 lanes closed, traffic baked up due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash involving a pickup truck and two semis, including a cattle truck, occurred on Interstate 10, resulting in minor injuries.
The incident occurred on I-10. Milepost 249 eastbound lanes are blocked as the semi trucks jackknifed.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Bart Graves tells KGUN 9 there is considerable backup.
Emergency services are on the scene, and heavy-duty tow trucks are en route to clear the wreckage.
Drivers should expect delays. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
