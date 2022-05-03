Multiple hospitalized in bee incident near La Canada, River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A reported bee incident near La Canada and River had emergency crews evacuating the area and transporting two patients with life threatening injuries for medical care.

According to Northwest Fire, responders from Tucson Fire Department, Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire were on site to mitigate the situation.

Emergency services asked that others remain clear of the area while crews worked on containing the incident.

UPDATE: 8 patients evaluated, 2 patients transported with life threatening injuries. Fire crews used hose lines to suppress the swarm. pic.twitter.com/QYhzi6FBEe — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 3, 2022