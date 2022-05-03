Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple hospitalized in bee incident near La Canada, River

Individuals are ask to remain clear of the intersection
Northwest Fire
NW FIRE
NW FIRE
Northwest Fire
Posted at 7:26 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 22:26:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A reported bee incident near La Canada and River had emergency crews evacuating the area and transporting two patients with life threatening injuries for medical care.

According to Northwest Fire, responders from Tucson Fire Department, Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire were on site to mitigate the situation.

Emergency services asked that others remain clear of the area while crews worked on containing the incident.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰