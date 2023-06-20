Watch Now
Multiple bear sightings in lower Madera Canyon

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 20, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson is advising anyone in the area of lower Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains of multiple bear sightings.

The area is popular for birders and hikers. So far, there has been one non-aggressive young, "blonde" colored bear confirmed in the area.

To prevent the chance of a bear sighting, it's best to keep food covered or out of the area. In the event of a bear sighting, any form of hazing is helpful. This could mean flashing lights or yelling to scare the bear away.

If a bear is spotted, AZGFD urges to call 623-236-7201.

