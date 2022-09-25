Multiple AK semi-auto rifles seized at POE

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On September 22, 2022 Customer and Border Protection (CBP) officers stopped a car that was about to leave the U.S.

While officers were talking to the driver, K9s sniffed out something in the truck.

Officers say the driver fled, which lead to a pursuit.

Officers were able to stop the car before it escaped into Mexico.

CBP officers found 3 AK-style semi-auto refiles inside the truck of the car.

Currently, there have been around 3,534 (YTD) Weapons and Ammunition Seizures that have taken place this year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

cbp.gov

9/22: CBP officers at the Nogales POE stopped a car about to exit the US. As officers spoke to the driver, a K9 alerted to the trunk area of the vehicle and the driver fled. Officers were able to stop the car before it escaped into Mexico and found 3 AK style semi-auto rifles. pic.twitter.com/C0DuUFTXLV — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 25, 2022