Multiple AK semi-auto rifles seized at POE

Posted at 10:49 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 13:49:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On September 22, 2022 Customer and Border Protection (CBP) officers stopped a car that was about to leave the U.S.

While officers were talking to the driver, K9s sniffed out something in the truck.

Officers say the driver fled, which lead to a pursuit.

Officers were able to stop the car before it escaped into Mexico.

CBP officers found 3 AK-style semi-auto refiles inside the truck of the car.

Currently, there have been around 3,534 (YTD) Weapons and Ammunition Seizures that have taken place this year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

