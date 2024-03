TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple agencies including Golder Ranch Fire District and Oracle Fire responded to a deadly crash near Oracle.

According to GRFD, the crash happened Monday on State Route 77. Crews say one person was killed and at least one other person was taken to the hospital.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, including a sedan and a dual-rear-wheeled truck.

KGUN 9 is expecting more information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety later today.