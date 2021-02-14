Menu

Mulberry Fire burns in area of Mt. Fagan

Posted at 7:36 PM, Feb 13, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire is burning in the area of Mount Fagan, according to Green Valley Fire.

GV Fire says it was reported Saturday afternoon. Officials say no structures are threatened at this time. Coronado National Forest officials and other areas fire agencies are on scene.

Fire officials say the fire is visible from most areas of the Tucson region and Green Valley.

GV Fire told KGUN 9 the fire is only 25 acres as of 7p.m. but is expected to grow.

