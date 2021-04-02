Mt. Lemmon Hotel welcomes first guests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first guests at the new cabins on Mt. Lemmon are arriving Friday afternoon.

The Mt. Lemmon Hotel is opening for the first time April 2, with newly added electric fireplaces and grills at each cabin, according to a recent Facebook post.

Each cabin is also equipped with Wi-Fi, a full-service kitchen, DirectTV and can accommodate up to five people.

The owner faced some delays to its construction timeline due to last summer's Bighorn Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set for a full season this summer. For more about the cabins and to check availability, click here.

