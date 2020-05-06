Mt. Lemmon Hotel owner plans summer opening despite pandemic related delays

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. — It has not been easy.

"Opening up a new business when other businesses are closed its a pretty nerve racking feeling," said Mt. Lemmon Hotel Owner Justin Hafner.

A collection of small cabins being manufactured off-site will make up the Mt. Lemmon Hotel.

Hafner still plans to open this summer even though there have been delays.

"Some of these factories around the country have had to close because of COVID-19 outbreaks so that actually has disrupted the supply chain a little bit."

He’s hopeful because some closed factories have re-opened and his team has completed a lot of the excavation and foundation work already.

But to be safe, they are not yet taking reservations.

"That’s the lifeblood of any business, but on the same token we are scared to open it up for bookings when there may be delays outside of our control."

Hafner says he’ll open up reservations as soon as he’s confident in an exact date. They were originally hoping for early summer, but now have sights set for the 4th of July weekend.

In the meantime, he promises a getaway with plenty of social distance. Cabins will stand separately and people will check in on their phones.

Hafner says no one will be more excited about opening then him.

"We look forward to doing some surprise deliveries for our first guests whether its little wine bottles or little fudge packets from the general store."

