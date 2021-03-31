Menu

Mt. Lemmon Hotel grand opening set for Apr. 2

Posted at 8:59 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 00:02:45-04

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's almost ready!

As the Mount Lemmon Hotel finishes its final touches, the grand opening is set for April 2.

Each cabin comes equipped with a full-service kitchen, is pet friendly (for some cabins), and accommodates up to five people. The cabins also have grills, pots and pans for cooking, no cost water bottles in the fridge, Direct TV, and WiFi.

The Hotel says after completing some final additions, guests can look forward to some surprises, including electric fireplaces.

To book your stay, click here.

