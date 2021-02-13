Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Mount Lemmon Hotel set to welcome guests in Spring

Reservations now accepted for dates after April 1
items.[0].image.alt
Mt. Lemmon Hotel Facebook
Mt. Lemmon Hotel
Posted at 3:32 PM, Feb 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-13 17:32:56-05

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those looking to get away or Tucsonans looking for a staycation spot can start booking reservations for dates in Spring or later at the Mount Lemmon Hotel.

On Friday, the Mount Lemmon Hotel Facebook posted it is now accepting reservations for dates after April 1, 2021.

RELATED: An inside look at Mount Lemmon Hotel's casitas

Each cabin comes equipped with a full-service kitchen, is pet friendly (for some cabins), and accommodates up to five people.

RELATED: Mt. Lemmon Hotel pushes forward despite setbacks in 2020

For more information or to book your stay, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!