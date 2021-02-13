Mount Lemmon Hotel set to welcome guests in Spring

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those looking to get away or Tucsonans looking for a staycation spot can start booking reservations for dates in Spring or later at the Mount Lemmon Hotel.

On Friday, the Mount Lemmon Hotel Facebook posted it is now accepting reservations for dates after April 1, 2021.

RELATED: An inside look at Mount Lemmon Hotel's casitas

Each cabin comes equipped with a full-service kitchen, is pet friendly (for some cabins), and accommodates up to five people.

RELATED: Mt. Lemmon Hotel pushes forward despite setbacks in 2020

For more information or to book your stay, click here.