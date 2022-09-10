Watch Now
Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for for 3 hour delay

Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 14:56:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Coronado National Forest says please use Mount Lemmon Highway or General Hitchcock Highway to travel up or down Mount Lemmon.

Directions from US Forest Service: 

From the town of Oracle, follow The Old Mt. Lemmon Road to the Forest boundary where it becomes FR 38, and continue up the mountain.

From Tucson, follow the Catalina Highway to milepost 24.5, just beyond the Loma Linda Picnic Area, and turn right (northeast) onto FR 38.

Follow FR 38 (the Control Road) straight past the Mt. Lemmon Fire Station and a road that forks to the right and continues down the mountain But can be snow-covered and impassable in winter.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

