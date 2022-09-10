Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for for 3 hour delay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Coronado National Forest says please use Mount Lemmon Highway or General Hitchcock Highway to travel up or down Mount Lemmon.

Control Road #38:https://t.co/uUuQufzBZC pic.twitter.com/iegrgsghf9 — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) September 10, 2022

Directions from US Forest Service:

From the town of Oracle, follow The Old Mt. Lemmon Road to the Forest boundary where it becomes FR 38, and continue up the mountain.

From Tucson, follow the Catalina Highway to milepost 24.5, just beyond the Loma Linda Picnic Area, and turn right (northeast) onto FR 38.

Follow FR 38 (the Control Road) straight past the Mt. Lemmon Fire Station and a road that forks to the right and continues down the mountain But can be snow-covered and impassable in winter.

