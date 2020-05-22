Menu

Mt. Lemmon Busch Fire ignited by abandoned campfire

Coronado National Forest
The Busch Fire was ignited May 21 approximately a half mile from the village Summerhaven on Mt. Lemmon, according to the Coronado National Forest.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Busch Fire was ignited May 21 approximately a half mile south from the village of Summerhaven on Mt. Lemmon, according to Forest Service officials.

The cause of the fire was due to an abandoned campfire, which was left smoldering while stage II fire restrictions were in effect.

According to fire investigators, the campfire was sill hot after arriving on scene, which suggested the camp occupant(s) did not attempt to extinguish the fire.

The Coronado National Forest responded, along with Flagstaff Interagency Hotshot Crew, and local law enforcement, and helicopters and air tank retardant drops to help firefighters.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire from growing overnight. The fire burned approximately 3.7 acres, according to Forest Service officials.

Forest officials said, the fire caused potential harm to first responders, aircraft personnel, damage to natural resources, recreation sites and the village.

Guests of the forest are advised to become acquainted with fire restrictions before heading out to the Coronado National Forest.

