Power outage, Marana road closure due to down power lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

Just over 2,400 customers in and around Marana are currently without power due to the downed lined that closed Sanders Road earlier today.

TEP estimates the power should be back on my around 11p.m.

TEP Outage Map as of 5:40 p.m. View the TEP Outage Map in real time at www.tep.com/outages.

—

The Marana Police Department responded to downed power lines leading to road closure.

North Sanders Road will be closed for several hours both north and southbound between Avra Valley and Moore Road.

Officers advise drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.