MPD looking for community's help locating stolen dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department (MPD) and the Town of Marana Animal Control are asking for the community's help in locating a stolen dog.

MPD says Bruno was taken from his backyard overnight.

According to MPD Bruno was last seen early in the morning on November 26th, 2022, in the desert area close to North Sanders Road and West Manville Road.

Officers have located and arrested the suspect but Bruno is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD.

Bruno: 12 years old

Marana Police Department