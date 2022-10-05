MPD arrests 15-year-old Marana girl who threatened Maine school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police arrested a 15-year-old girl who threatened her former school in Maine multiple times.

Police say the threats were to shoot students and place bombs at the school.

The suspect now lives in Marana and threatened the school she used to attend, police said.

"MPD will continue to take all school threats seriously no matter which social media platform, apps, or methods are utilized. If we receive information of a school threat, even from another state, follow up will immediately be conducted and if probable cause exists, an arrest will be made," Marana police said in a Facebook post.

