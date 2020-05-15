‘Move Tucson’ to transform transportation with community's help

TUCSON, Ariz. -- ‘Move Tucson’ wants to transform transportation that will last for decades to come, but they need your help to do it.

Andy Bemis, the Transportation Program Coordinator for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, says input is key.

“Move Tucson is a planning effort that will identify transportation priorities, projects, and programs for the next 20 years. Too many people are severely injured and killed on our roadways every year so I can tell you that safety will almost certainly be a major priority,” Bemis added.

The year-long effort started in February.

However, before the team starts drafting up plans,they need your help.

“Do you want to see more expanded, more frequent transit service so it’s easier to get around outside of your car? Do you want to see safer bicycle and pedestrian networks? Do you want to see reduced congestion, cross-town mobility on certain corridors?” Bemis said when talking about the questions they hope the community will answer.

If you want to chime in, you can go to their website movetucson.org

“On there we have a survey that we’re asking everyone in Tucson to take so we can know your values and priorities around transportation. And then we have a cool interactive map where you can put very specific project ideas. So you can tell us what intersections need improvement, what corridors need improvements,” Bemis told KGUN9.

So far the big concerns the community has expressed have been road safety, improving crosstown commutes, and road upkeep.

“Maintenance is another one we hear a lot and we know a lot. We have aging infrastructure and a lot of it,” he added.

Bottom line, if you see something you don’t like, say something.

“Because we want to make sure that the projects that get put into this plan that we’re going to try to fund and build for the next two decades reflect the need and the values of our community,” Bemis told KGUN9.

So far, more than 2,000 people have responded to the survey and many have commented on the interactive map.

Click here to give ‘Move Tucson’ feedback.

