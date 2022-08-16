Move-in day at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona is set to welcome thousands of first time students for the first day of move-in on Tuesday morning.

Move-in will take place Aug. 16 through Aug. 20 before the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 22.

Housing & Residential Life will welcome 7,500 students into the nine dorm buildings for the 2022-2023 school year. That is max dorm capacity at the University of Arizona.

Resident Assistants are preparing to welcome the new students into their hall, which they say their favorite part is the campus community connection.

“I really do enjoy the dorms because you are immersed in campus culture so that when you come on campus for classes or other things- it’s really fluid,” said Ava Ordog, Resident Assistant.

Traffic will be heavy near campus the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 20, plan ahead and be cautious on the roads as students go to and from school.

For a move-in guide, visit the student housing website for more.