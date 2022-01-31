'Move Across 2 Ranges' hiking challenge: Oro Valley and Marana look for more volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's an event in Oro Valley and Marana that will get people moving outdoors and create community. It's called the MOVE Across 2 Ranges hiking challenge where hikers are set to hike a maximum of 21 miles.

On February 26th around 6am, hikers will make the trek on trails at the Tortolita Mountains to trails at Catalina State Park. The hike will start at Wild Burro Trailhead

at the Tortolita Mountains. Nick Scala, the recreation facility manager for the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation said the idea was inspired by the Summit Challenge that ocurrs in Phoenix every year.

"The idea was to showcase the beautiful trails that we have in this region and partner with the town of Marana for a fun active event for the community,” he said.

The hikes are grouped into sections: Mighty, Major, Mega and Massive hike. The Massive hike is 21 miles while the Might Hike is 6 miles. While registration to participate in the hikes is closed, the towns of Oro Valley and Marana are still looking for as many volunteers as possible.

"If we could get volunteers every 50 feet that would be awesome," he said. "But really if we have anywhere in the neighborhood of 15 to 20 at Catalina State Park, then we would be set."

Scala said the volunteers are crucial for trail support and making sure the hikers have everything that they need.

"Trail support is really critical," he said. "They are all around the trails, staffing the water stations and also providing encouragement to the hikers."

The recreation for the superintendent of the town of Marana Bob Stinson said even before the hike, volunteers and hikers must be prepared.

"You really want to make sure that you are prepared with hydration, snacks, protection from the sun," he said.

After the hikes are over, the group will celebrate at one of the ramadas at Catalina State Park with raffle prizes, food, drinks and music. If you're looking to volunteer, you can sign up here.

----

