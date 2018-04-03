Mountain View students succeed at leadership conference

TUCSON, Ariz. - Three Mountain View High School students earned gold medals at a leadership conference last week.

The early childhood education students won the awards at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America 2018 State Leadership Conference, which wrapped up March 28 at the Westin La Pa Paloma.

The students qualified for the 2018 FCCLA National Leadership Conference, which takes place June 28-July 2 in Atlanta.

Bryanna Torres won in the Toys that Teach category, while Chloe Weigel and Kaitlyn Garcia won for Chapter Service Project Displays.