Mountain View High School students nationally recognized for performance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) has recognized two students at Mountain View High School.

Marana Unified School District officials made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Founded with the goal of increasing meaningful participation of girls and women in computing, the nonprofit awarded Elizabeth Liams the Affiliate Rising Star for Aspirations in Computing.

It also gave Isabella Renda a National Certificate of Distinction for Aspirations in Computing.

NCWIT data shows women filled 26% of professional computing jobs in 2021.

Those same statistics also reveal Hispanic or Latina women only made up 2% of America's computing workforce in 2021.

Each teenager will receive prizes and induction into the Aspirations in Computing Community, as well as access to resources, scholarships and internship opportunities.

